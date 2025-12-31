This Car Brand Scores The Worst For Owner Satisfaction In Consumer Reports' Ranking

There's no getting away from it: Jeep today has a decidedly split personality. On the one hand, the brand remains a cultural icon, "a community, a club, an attitude and an outlook all rolled into one," according to USA Today. Jeep was also named the most patriotic brand in the country — for the 24th consecutive time — earlier this year. But there's a dark side to Jeep ownership for many people, including the editors at Consumer Reports. According to them, Jeep has among the lowest scores for owner satisfaction in the industry. What Consumer Reports says about Jeep reliability isn't all that positive either.

And all that's coming from the drivers themselves. After all, the CR numbers were based on the website's 2025 annual auto surveys. CR did ask respondents to take into account things like price, performance, reliability, and comfort, but the heart of the matter, per the website, came from a specific hypothetical situation: Knowing what they know now, what would folks do if they could go back in time to when they purchased their current cars?

Satisfied customers were those who would go ahead and buy the same car — for Jeep, that was only 51% of those surveyed, the lowest mark of any qualifying brand. However, it's worth mentioning that this year's 2025 CR survey did not have enough data to provide results for numerous brands, including Alfa Romeo, Dodge, Fiat, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lucid, Maserati, Mini, Mitsubishi, Polestar, and Porsche.