Yes, The Type Of Tires You Use Will Affect Gas Mileage - Here's What To Know

The impact of tires on cars' performance and efficiency is often underestimated. A significant amount of engineering goes into tire production, and there's a careful balance to strike. While a vehicle's body must contend with aerodynamic drag, tires face something called rolling resistance. The greater their rolling resistance, the harder an engine needs to work to keep them moving. Since an internal combustion engine requires fuel to create energy, the effort required under the hood has a direct correlation with how many miles per gallon you can achieve.

Greater rolling resistance requires that you increase the amount of rubber in contact with the ground. This can be done by either installing wider tires or lowering the air pressure of your existing tires. But why would you want to increase rolling resistance? Well, you wouldn't, except that one of the advantages of a larger rubber footprint on the ground is enhanced traction. So you can see the delicate balance that must be achieved between rolling resistance and traction.

In one test performed by The Fast Lane Truck, a Ram 1500 did a 63-mile loop with recommended tire pressure of 43 pounds per square inch and then one with 22 psi. The underinflated tires achieved around 2 mpg less.

While this seems simple, various aspects of a tire must be carefully adjusted, such as the sipes on a tire, to adequately handle surfaces like snow. In the case of all-season tires, make that many different scenarios.