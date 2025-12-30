Is It Legal For A Car To Have Two Different Color Headlights?

Headlights appear to be pretty straightforward. If you have a car — and not a motorcycle – you have to have two headlights. Those headlights also have to work, of course, but you'll have to watch out for additional regulations surrounding them, including basic rules surrounding their color. You might be tempted to replace your headlight bulbs with a different color, or even to have one headlight in one hue, and the other headlight in a different color. If that's what you were hoping to do on your ride, you're going to be disappointed.

It is absolutely illegal to have different color headlights on a car in the United States. Not only that, but there are restrictions on what the colors can actually be, how bright lights can be, or even the use of auxiliary lighting like light bars. While it might seem like a no-brainer to some, the rules and regulations around vehicle lighting can be quite complex, and in some cases, even confusing.