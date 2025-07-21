Why Are Automakers Getting Rid Of Dedicated Fog Lights?

New cars incorporate tech you never realized you needed, like 360-degree cameras, blind spot warning systems, and adaptive cruise control. As new innovations are introduced, other features are slowly phased out of new cars, including physical gear selectors, spare tires, and physical buttons. Fog lights are another feature offered in fewer new cars.

Mounted low on the vehicle, fog lights produce a sharp beam of light directed towards the road, enabling the driver to see lane markers and other features under the fog, whereas headlights are positioned higher on the vehicle. The National Weather Service (NWS) recommends using fog lights and low-beam headlights in tandem during poor visibility conditions, as high-beams can cause glare during fog, reducing visibility and making it challenging to see the road ahead.

Providing a unique purpose compared to headlights, fog lights can be crucial to vehicle safety. However, this once common feature has been replaced in recent years as innovations have made headlights more effective.