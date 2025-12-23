Unruly Behavior On Flights Peaks Around Christmas And Better-Dressed Passengers Aren't Going To Fix It

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has made it no secret that he wants passengers to stop wearing sweatpants on commercial flights and that air travel would be better if we obliged. The perennial pandemonium around the winter holidays illustrates how Duffy's belief is incredibly incorrect. After analyzing data from the past 25 years, the CBC found that more disruptive passenger reports are filed in December than in any other month. It's a trend that's echoed south of the border in the United States. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there were 2.4 unruly passengers reported per 10,000 flights. The figure is nearly double the weekly average over the following year.

The uptick in incidents immediately raises the question of the root cause. It's not because passengers aren't well-dressed. Most importantly, it's the busiest travel period of the year. Passengers are under immense pressure to reach their destination on time, even though nothing is in their control other than which carrier they are flying with. Alia Hussain, a flight attendant and the president of Canada's largest flight attendants' union, told the CBC, "We continue to see more passengers with elevated stress levels, lower tolerance for delays or service limitations and a greater willingness to challenge safety instructions in general."