Trump Scraps Airline Cash Refunds Mandated By Biden

The Trump administration announced last Friday that it will end the federal rule requiring airlines to give cash refunds and compensation to passengers for cancellations and significant delays. The plan, implemented by the Biden administration last year, also mandated that carriers provide free meals, accommodations and rebooking for customers. The White House claims that the policy reversal, praised by the airline industry, was a necessary move to correct executive overreach by President Biden.

President Trump seems intent on deregulation and stripping consumer rights to the bare legal minimum. According to the New York Times, the White House specifically mentioned that Biden-era rules went beyond what was required by Congress. Airlines were giddy to see the protections abolished because of how much refunds eat into their revenue. For example, Delta Air Lines paid out $6 billion in refunds between January 2020 and August 2022 before the rule was implemented. Airlines for America, an industry lobby representing every major U.S. carrier, stated: