No matter what happens here in the United States, Europe is still concerned about this whole "habitable planet" thing — at least a little bit. Sure, Germany and its automaking economy may be pushing back against the concept of breathable air, but it seems even those holdouts are environmentalists in other ways. Take Mercedes, for instance, which has some new plans to make its cars a little less wasteful: Make subassemblies more repairable, rather than replaceable, and build cars out of materials mined from other older cars.

Mercedes has a new effort it's calling "Tomorrow XX," which focuses on making its cars a little bit friendlier to this pale blue dot we all share. One of the proposals within that effort, though, is more than just a step for environmentalism — it's a win for enthusiasts, tuners, and right-to-repair fans the world over. Rather than unfixable, glued-together headlights, Mercedes wants to return to assembling fixtures with screws so individual components can be repaired or replaced.