Do New Cars Still Need An Engine Break-In Period, Or Is It Just A Myth?

From Hercules to Bigfoot, the world loves a myth, and autodom has its fair share. We've even compiled some of the dumbest car myths that readers have heard. Spoiler alert: a car engine's break-in period is not on that list. That's good, because it's not really a myth at all.

A break-in period — not to be confused with where your car is most likely to be stolen — refers to the time it takes for an engine's internal organs to get comfortable working together. Like leather boots molding to your feet, piston rings and cylinder walls rub against one another as the engine cycles. That friction causes wear, which creates debris that turns up in the oil over the lifetime of the car. That's why enthusiasts and technicians may send samples to an oil analysis lab to help monitor engine health, and make sure wear is within accepted tolerances.

The myth at hand here is whether modern car engines are broken-in at the factory, such that this initial bit of wear is of no concern as you take your shiny toy off the dealer lot for the first time. The truth is, engines may be tested for defects, but that's not the same thing. And some manufacturers do still include guidelines for safely breaking in your new car.