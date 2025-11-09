Why Your Car's Tiny Quarter Window Can Cost More To Replace Than The Windshield
Windshield replacement can cost a fortune for some cars. However, that small piece of triangular-shaped glass adjacent to the rear passenger window may cost more depending on the vehicle. It's not because the rear quarter window is a special type of glass. The side and quarter windows are typically tempered glass, the type that shatters into thousands of blunt pieces when it breaks. On the other hand, the windshield is laminated glass, a stronger material that doesn't shatter on impact, preventing shards of crystal from slicing and wounding your precious mug in an accident.
Laminated glass is typically more expensive than tempered glass owing to its unique construction. Replacing a windshield costs $100 to $1,500, depending on the car, with the average around $250. That's why some car owners resort to DIY windshield replacements to save cash. Meanwhile, tempered side windows cost anywhere from $200 to $500 (including labor). However, don't be surprised if the repair bill for replacing a rear quarter window also rings close to $500 for parts and labor. That's $500 for a small, triangular piece of glass that's not even a quarter the size of an average windshield.
For starters, manufacturers produce fewer examples of the rear quarter glass than the windshield, since the latter takes a beating more than the side windows. The windshield protects your mug from dust, dirt, insects, and flying stones, making it prone to scratches, cracks, or damage. Meanwhile, it may be difficult to find a matching rear quarter window for older cars, limited-production models, or exotic brands, possibly owing to their rarity or the discontinued production of spare parts. Some vehicles with built-in antennas or sensors in or around the rear quarter glass might need recalibration after replacing them, adding more dollars to the equation.
High-end cars demand higher prices
Luxury imports, sports cars, and high-end SUVs are nice to drive and nicer to look at, but they're costlier to maintain and even more expensive to repair. In most cases, their space-age designs require custom-designed rear quarter windows that are not readily available at auto glass stores.
Furthermore, quarter windows with complex shapes are trickier to install, with some requiring the disassembly of interior panels or body trim to complete, which adds more labor charges to the overall cost. You also need to watch out for other fees related to molds and seals. Depending on the severity of the breakage, replacing the rear quarter window may include new molds and seals if the old ones are torn or unusable. Those seals are necessary to prevent water intrusion or wind noise from ruining the fun.
As you can probably tell by now, it's quite expensive to replace a rear quarter window, so it's best to leave it alone if you leave the keys inside the car. Breaking it may sound like the easy route, but a locksmith is way cheaper than replacing the glass. Finally, your insurance may cover glass damage, so check your policy. It's better to file a claim if the estimated cost of replacing the rear quarter window far exceeds the deductible.