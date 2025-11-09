Why Your Car's Tiny Quarter Window Can Cost More To Replace Than The Windshield

Windshield replacement can cost a fortune for some cars. However, that small piece of triangular-shaped glass adjacent to the rear passenger window may cost more depending on the vehicle. It's not because the rear quarter window is a special type of glass. The side and quarter windows are typically tempered glass, the type that shatters into thousands of blunt pieces when it breaks. On the other hand, the windshield is laminated glass, a stronger material that doesn't shatter on impact, preventing shards of crystal from slicing and wounding your precious mug in an accident.

Laminated glass is typically more expensive than tempered glass owing to its unique construction. Replacing a windshield costs $100 to $1,500, depending on the car, with the average around $250. That's why some car owners resort to DIY windshield replacements to save cash. Meanwhile, tempered side windows cost anywhere from $200 to $500 (including labor). However, don't be surprised if the repair bill for replacing a rear quarter window also rings close to $500 for parts and labor. That's $500 for a small, triangular piece of glass that's not even a quarter the size of an average windshield.

For starters, manufacturers produce fewer examples of the rear quarter glass than the windshield, since the latter takes a beating more than the side windows. The windshield protects your mug from dust, dirt, insects, and flying stones, making it prone to scratches, cracks, or damage. Meanwhile, it may be difficult to find a matching rear quarter window for older cars, limited-production models, or exotic brands, possibly owing to their rarity or the discontinued production of spare parts. Some vehicles with built-in antennas or sensors in or around the rear quarter glass might need recalibration after replacing them, adding more dollars to the equation.