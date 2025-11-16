5 Used Three-Row SUVs That Get The Best Real-World Gas Mileage, According To Consumer Reports
As much as it pains parents to admit it, there's no such thing as a cool three-row family hauler. You can tell yourself that people respect your Ford Explorer ST more than a Honda Odyssey, but do they really? Of course not. We're talking about giant vehicles designed for hauling kids, and in that regard, price, practicality, reliability and fuel economy are the name of the game.
Unfortunately for most hard-working Americans, new family haulers have gotten ridiculously expensive and that puts them out of reach for many. The good news is, used three-row crossovers can still be great options. But which ones are worth considering, especially if you're worried about gas mileage?
To help you out there, our friends over at Consumer Reports recently put together a list of three-row SUVs from the 2020 model year that are reliable and well-reviewed, while also getting the best real-world gas mileage in the segment (based on their own testing, as well as owner-reported fuel economy data). Let's take a look at which crossovers made the top five.
Lexus RX L
If you're looking for a luxury crossover that offers a spacious third row, the Lexus RX L is not for you. Then again, not everyone regularly uses their third row or needs enough space to fit fully grown adults back there. If you're more of a "we like having the third row to use in a pinch" buyer, then the RX L might be exactly what you're looking for. As the name suggests, it's the same old comfortable, reliable, well-built previous-gen RX that so many people love, with a third row that you can use when you need it.
While the 2020 Lexus RX L gets a V6 that you'll probably find far more refined than the turbocharged four-cylinder engine that replaced it in the current Lexus RX, don't expect sporty handling. But it's a well-reviewed, highly recommended luxury crossover that returned 20 mpg in Consumer Reports' testing. Owners have done a little better, though, and report that it gets an overall average of 22 mpg.
Chevrolet Traverse
The 2020 Chevrolet Traverse may not match the Lexus RX L's ride or build quality, but that's also to be expected, since the Lexus is a luxury vehicle, and the Traverse is not. Still, when it was new, the Traverse compared more favorably to its mainstream competitors than you might expect from Chevrolet. It was also designed from the beginning to be a three-row crossover, and as a result, it has a much more spacious rear seat than the Lexus.
That said, it does have a V6 like the Lexus and may be quicker than you were expecting, even if it's no seven-seat Corvette in terms of handling or acceleration. And despite being big enough to compete with some full-size SUVs on space, it also returned 20 mpg in Consumer Reports' testing. And just like the Lexus, owners report slightly better fuel economy, getting an average of 22 mpg.
Toyota Highlander
Toyota still makes the Sienna, and if you want a reliable, ridiculously practical vehicle that can handle family-hauling duties, you're going to have a hard time beating the Sienna. Those who don't want or can't find a Sienna, though, will want to look at its platform-mate, the Highlander. Without the Sienna's sliding rear doors, it isn't quite as practical, but it still comes pretty close, offering plenty of room for seven or eight passengers in a comfortable, reliable package.
The 2020 Toyota Highlander also gets a V6, which will be a welcome relief for anyone who takes issue with Toyota's rattly, loud, unrefined four-cylinders. In Consumer Reports' testing, it still returned 22 mpg. Meanwhile, owners report seeing an average of 23 mpg overall. Those aren't Toyota hybrid numbers, but remember, hybrids also typically cost more up front. and you aren't guaranteed to make your money back any time soon.
Mazda CX-9
There's no such thing as a three-row crossover that's truly sporty or fun to drive, and anyone who says otherwise is either lying to you or lying to themselves. That said, some three-row crossovers are definitely better suited for driving along winding mountain roads, and if that's something you plan to do with any frequency, you're going to want to look at the Mazda CX-9. But while it offers the closest thing to nimble handling that you'll find in this segment, the ride isn't harsh, and you should find it perfectly comfortable around town or on long road trips. It doesn't hurt that the interior is pretty nice, either.
Unlike the crossovers we've seen on this list so far, the CX-9 uses a turbocharged four-cylinder that makes plenty of power and should shrug off the power drops that naturally aspirated engines see at higher elevations. In Consumer Reports' testing, the CX-9 returned 22 mpg overall, while owners report an average of 24 mpg.
Toyota Highlander Hybrid
Ultimately, if you want a three-row crossover that gets the best gas mileage, a hybrid is the way to go. You just aren't going to find a non-hybrid that can truly compete with the fuel economy you'll see from a hybrid powertrain. Whether better gas mileage is worth paying a premium to get a hybrid is something you'll have to figure out for yourself, especially since some people hate stopping at the gas station to fill up more than others. And if you want a three-row hybrid, the Toyota Highlander Hybrid should be at the top of your list.
Going with the hybrid version requires trading the non-hybrid's V6 for a four-cylinder, but any complaints you have about the engine will probably pale in comparison to how much better its gas mileage is. In Consumer Reports' testing, it returned 35 mpg overall, while owners report an average of 34 mpg. Good luck finding another used three-row crossover that can match that.