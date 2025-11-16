5 Used Three-Row SUVs That Get The Best Real-World Gas Mileage, According To Consumer Reports

As much as it pains parents to admit it, there's no such thing as a cool three-row family hauler. You can tell yourself that people respect your Ford Explorer ST more than a Honda Odyssey, but do they really? Of course not. We're talking about giant vehicles designed for hauling kids, and in that regard, price, practicality, reliability and fuel economy are the name of the game.

Unfortunately for most hard-working Americans, new family haulers have gotten ridiculously expensive and that puts them out of reach for many. The good news is, used three-row crossovers can still be great options. But which ones are worth considering, especially if you're worried about gas mileage?

To help you out there, our friends over at Consumer Reports recently put together a list of three-row SUVs from the 2020 model year that are reliable and well-reviewed, while also getting the best real-world gas mileage in the segment (based on their own testing, as well as owner-reported fuel economy data). Let's take a look at which crossovers made the top five.