These Supercars Save Money Using Parts From Boring Everyday Cars

Defining a supercar can be tricky and subjective, but as a general rule, supercars are meant to push the boundaries of what a car can be. Performance is a key aspect. Many don't consider a car to become a supercar until it can go past 200 mph, and that often means 500 horsepower or more, and engines that sport eight, 10, or even 12 cylinders, or at the very least a highly strung and boosted V6, perhaps even with hybrid assistance.

A supercar should also look wild. Think back to the Lamborghini Countach; a wedge-shaped bullet of a car, adorned with vents and wings on almost every surface, plus flamboyant scissor doors and a rear window that was more for decoration than actually seeing out of. Features and powertrains like these are wonderful, and they really help gearheads indulge themselves in cars that have been created almost without compromise. The problem is, creating a supercar with such features is an expensive game.

Huge, powerful engines don't come cheap, as there's more of everything to consider, and components have to be built to higher specs than commuter cars to withstand the performance. The cosmetics drive up costs, too, with materials like carbon fiber keeping weight down but the budget up. However, not every aspect of a supercar needs to be custom-made out of exquisite materials. Sometimes, an automaker can cut corners by borrowing parts from a lesser vehicle, be it a taillight, a side mirror, or a simple interior switch.