What's The Difference Between A Pushrod And A Modular Ford V8?

Ford pushrod V8s served many a driver for decades in a veritable buffet of displacements from 1952 through 2001 (until Ford brought them back for the 7.3-liter Godzilla in 2020). In the early 1990s, Ford started phasing out its overhead-valve (OHV) pushrod Windsor 4.9-liter 302 and 5.8-liter 351 in favor of the new single overhead-cam (SOHC) and double overhead-cam (DOHC) Modular V8 that debuted in the 1991 Lincoln Town Car. By the way, for this conversation, we're going to consider the Coyote as part of the Modular lineage, sort of like how GM considers LS/LT V8s to be "small-blocks."

Also, despite its "Modular" name, that label isn't because of the engine itself. Rather, the tooling to make it was modular, and it could be set up to produce a variety of other engines quickly. That said, though Modulars aren't really modular, Ford sort of acts like they are. Displacements vary between 4.6-5.8 liters in two deck heights with two-valve, three-valve, or four-valve heads. In modern Shelby GT350s, the 526 horsepower Voodoo 5.2-liter from the Modular family thoroughly eclipses the 306 gross-horsepower pushrod 289 from the GT350s of the 1960s.

Supercharging proliferated, too, bringing F-150 SVT Lightnings and "Terminator" Mustang SVT Cobras within spitting distance of 400 horsepower. Then, the blown 5.4-liter DOHC V8 could make 500 horsepower in Shelby GT500s and Ford GTs, and the Trinity 5.8 offered 662 horsepower. The ultimate evolution of the Modular V8 is the GT500's 760 horsepower Predator 5.2 and F-150 Raptor R's 720 horsepower Carnivore 5.2. Ford also added cylinders to create the 6.8-liter V10s that powered Excursions and RVs, laying the foundation for Build It Yourself guys on YouTube to craft a DOHC V10 Lincoln Continental super sedan in their garage.