Why Mustang II Front Suspension Became So Popular With Hot Rodders

For most of us, "Mustang II" conjures an image of a classic done dirty – an unpleasant memory of that time Ford decided to base its next Mustang on the Pinto (whether the "rebadged Pinto" assertion is fair or not, it stuck). But for hot rodders, "Mustang II" might as well be a part number. In the early 1970s, if you wanted to make a '29 Ford Model A handle like a then-modern car, there were a few ways you could go about it, including welding the entire front clip from a Camaro or trying to adapt the Corvair's front suspension. There weren't many independent suspension options that would fit early Ford wheelbases, and it got so desperate that hot rodders were starting to pilfer AMC Pacer suspensions.

Then, in 1974, hot rodder Chuck Lombardo (RIP) grabbed the front suspension from a Mustang II and found that it had the perfect attributes for a street rod. The track width was a match with old Fords, it had coil-overs instead of struts (with admittedly little travel), it used rack-and-pinion steering, it had disc brakes,and its wrecked models were becoming common in scrapyards.

But wait, there's more! Since the 'Stang II's coil-overs are so low profile, they can accommodate a huge variety of engine sizes. The frame that held the suspension in place was also well-isolated, preventing the standard 2.3-liter four-cylinder from sending its vibrations through the rest of the car. This was a ready-made bolt-in independent front suspension system that seemed almost like it was designed specifically for retrofitting pre-war cars.