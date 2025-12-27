68RFE Vs. Aisin AS69RC Transmissions: How Do They Compare?

When comparing the Mopar 68RFE automatic transmission to the Aisin AS69RC, we should start with some similarities. Both transmissions are six-speed varieties used primarily in heavy-duty Dodge/Ram pickup trucks equipped with 6.7-liter Cummins turbo-diesel engines. However, while 2025 Ram heavy-duty trucks kept the Hemi and improved the Cummins Diesel, they ended up going with an all-new eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission.

Dodge introduced the 68RFE behind the all-new 6.7-liter Cummins as a power train upgrade for heavy-duty Ram pickup models in the middle of 2007. Up until then, Dodge was using a four-speed 48RE in the HD Ram. The change was an answer to competing heavy-duty trucks from Ford and GM coming out with five-speed TorqShift and six-speed Allison automatic transmissions in 2003 and 2006, respectively.

A new Aisin Seiki transmission, the six-speed AS68RC, had the same mid-2007 debut behind the 6.7-liter Cummins. With its unreliable pump and valve body, though, its presence was short-lived. In 2013, the Aisin AS69RC replaced it and became an option for some Ram 3500 pickups.