68RFE Vs. Aisin AS69RC Transmissions: How Do They Compare?
When comparing the Mopar 68RFE automatic transmission to the Aisin AS69RC, we should start with some similarities. Both transmissions are six-speed varieties used primarily in heavy-duty Dodge/Ram pickup trucks equipped with 6.7-liter Cummins turbo-diesel engines. However, while 2025 Ram heavy-duty trucks kept the Hemi and improved the Cummins Diesel, they ended up going with an all-new eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission.
Dodge introduced the 68RFE behind the all-new 6.7-liter Cummins as a power train upgrade for heavy-duty Ram pickup models in the middle of 2007. Up until then, Dodge was using a four-speed 48RE in the HD Ram. The change was an answer to competing heavy-duty trucks from Ford and GM coming out with five-speed TorqShift and six-speed Allison automatic transmissions in 2003 and 2006, respectively.
A new Aisin Seiki transmission, the six-speed AS68RC, had the same mid-2007 debut behind the 6.7-liter Cummins. With its unreliable pump and valve body, though, its presence was short-lived. In 2013, the Aisin AS69RC replaced it and became an option for some Ram 3500 pickups.
Is the Aisin AS69RC better than the 68RFE automatic transmission?
Like many comparisons in life, the answer to which transmission is better depends on the use case. While Aisin has made some nearly indestructible transmissions, the 68RFE can be just as reliable and offers more aftermarket options for upgrades.
Ram trucks used the Aisin AS69RC transmissions in its most powerful 3500 pickups because they're more suitable for high-torque applications. They're designed with strong internal components to handle heavy-duty workloads in consumer and commercial use trucks. That strength comes at a cost, though; compared to the 68RFE, the AS69RC is heavier, has less options available for after-market tuning, and is pricier when it needs servicing. Its K2 hub and valve body are especially problematic, facing accelerated wear and inconsistent clutch applications.
The 68RFE is also prone to valve body issues, along with clutch packs that lack the strength to deal with heavy loads. However, it's still suitable for lighter towing, and it's unlikely to face quite as many failures unless you push its limits.
Which transmission does your heavy-duty Ram truck have?
The easiest way to tell whether your heavy-duty 6.7-liter Cummins-powered Ram has the 68RFE or an Aisin transmission is to note the location of the dipstick used to check transmission fluid levels. The 68RFE has it located on the passenger side of the engine bay, while Aisin Seiki transmissions have it on the driver's side.
The year, model, and trim of your heavy-duty Ram truck could also provide the answer without having to pop the hood. If you have a Ram 2500 from 2007.5 to 2024 equipped with the 6.7-liter Cummins, it almost certainly has the 68RFE transmission. Ram 3500 pickups from 2007.5 to 2012 with that engine also all came with the 68RFE. Later 3500 models – from 2013 to 2018 — used the Aisin AS69RC in their high-output package, while the standard-output models were paired with the 68RFE. Finally, most Cummins-powered Ram 4500 and 5500 models built from 2013 to 2024 came with the Aisin AS69RC transmission.
Further verification can be found by viewing the build sheet for your truck online. Simply enter your truck's Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) in Mopar's online VIN lookup tool. Entering the VIN will return the year, make, and model of your truck, along with drive train information — including its engine and transmission type.