5 Toyotas With The Longest Production Runs

The Toyota lineup has many familiar names like Highlander and Prius, but some models have been around longer than others. In fact, two have been in production and sold in the U.S. for over half a century (that's the Land Cruiser and Corolla, if you're curious). Meanwhile, the Camry and 4Runner have been on the market since the 1980s. Even the Tacoma gets called out for its longevity, having been in Toyota showrooms for over three decades.

The breakdown of these models appears below, with the qualifier that this article covers models sold in the U.S. (the same nameplates available elsewhere may have different production runs). In addition, we didn't look at continuous production cycles, just the total number of model years for each vehicle (including 2026). This distinction matters only for the Land Cruiser, which left Toyota's lineup after 2022 and returned for 2024. Production of the other models hasn't been interrupted.

It's worth highlighting (let's call it an honorable mention) that the RAV4, Toyota's perennial best-seller, didn't make the top-five cutoff. While this model helped launch the compact SUV craze when it debuted for the 1996 model year, its 31-year manufacturing run isn't enough to earn senior status. The same can be said for the Sienna (29 years), Avalon (28 years), and Tundra (27 years).