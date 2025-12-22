A-Body Vs.G-Body: What's The Difference Between These GM Platforms?

In terms of automaking, the idea of using the same basic bones to underpin multiple car models — known as platform sharing — has been around a long time. There's a good reason for that, too: It can greatly reduce the cost of developing new cars, since automakers don't have to worry about spending the effort and money needed to start from scratch each time they want to launch a new vehicle. These platforms often have simple alphabetic names, like the A-Body and G-Body under discussion today. The two platforms have gone from very similar, with only minor variations in wheelbases, to completely different over the years.

Here's a little factoid, though: The lack of creativity has sometimes left multiple automakers with the same platform names. For example, GM seems to have first started using A, B, C, and D designations for its vehicle platforms in 1926, but Chrysler ran through the same letters for its machines from the late 1950s to the late 1970s (and yes, the K in K-Car means a vehicle uses Chrysler's K platform). Meanwhile, beyond Ford's Model A and Model B, the Blue Oval debuted its own global C platform in 2004, and its successor sits beneath vehicles like the Ford Maverick and Bronco Sport.

GM's long-running A-Body and the slightly more recent G-Body have also been in and out of use as time's gone by. However, despite the differences in their names, the two platforms were once relatively similar. In fact, initial versions of the platforms were virtually identical, with the early G-Body having a wheelbase 2 inches longer than the A-Body. That said, the platforms did begin to drift apart in the years that followed. Yes, it sounds confusing, so let's straighten things out.