This Is The Quickest 0-60 Time Ever Set By A Production Car

Oh, good, a topic that won't generate any arguments in the comments section. I just need to get my asterisk ready, and we'll be set.

Okay. If you want to go by what former CEO Tim Kuniskis said in Dodge's "Introducing the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170" video, the quickest 0-60 set by a production car is the 1,025 hp Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170's 1.66-second* 0-60. Oh, look, there's that asterisk. If you watch the video, you'll notice that "with rollout" caveat on the screen when he says this. Never mind that he once was quoted by The Detroit News as saying, "A real zero-60 is from a dead stop" — it's more fun to report the lowest time you can.

The concept of "rollout" comes from drag racing. At drag strips, two infrared beams ensure a car's front tires are in position for a run. The thing is, the timer starts after the front wheels leave the second beam, by which point the car is already going as much as 6 mph and has traveled about a foot. It's why 0-60 tests eliminate rollout from the reported time. It's industry standard, and any 0-60 mph elapsed time you read about in Car and Driver starting in 2019, for example, deletes rollout. The magazine said this would improve acceleration times for most cars by about a tenth of a second.