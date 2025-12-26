Car license plates are meant to be unique identifiers, matching a specific vehicle to its owner in government records. They also let law enforcement and other authorities track vehicles for legal, safety, and administrative purposes, such as issuing fines, investigating crimes, and managing tolls. Their importance raises the question: Is it legal for a car to have two different license plates?

No federal laws mandate license plates, aside from those used by U.S. government vehicles. It's state and local governments, and some Indigenous groups, that issue plates. This means that rules regarding whether a car can display two different license plates aren't regulated at the federal level, but rather through state agencies. It's a similar story to how state laws dictate which U.S. states still require a front plate.

At the state level, there are instances where a car can have two different license plates if it is being used for two purposes. And in Rhode Island, vehicles older than 25 can have both a regular license plate and a Year of Manufacture plate that looks like the ones used when it was made, and can't be used out of state or during inspections.

In normal circumstances, however, since plates are unique identifiers, displaying different ones inherently makes them non-unique and thus can violate vehicle registration laws.