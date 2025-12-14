Is It Legal To Have Two Driver's Licenses From Two Different States?

We can't think of a non-shady reason to have multiple driver's licenses from different states, other than the occasional confused snowbird who mistakenly believes they are supposed to maintain licenses simultaneously in Florida and the other state they live in the rest of the year. On the other hand, there have been drivers who used to acquire multiple licenses to spread around traffic violations and points to avoid raising their insurance premiums. We think a simpler solution would have been to stop speeding. But what do we know?

Of course, not everyone who wonders about the legality of having driver's licenses from different states is trying to break the law. Like the aforementioned snowbirds, some move back and forth between two different states and just want to know what the law requires of them. However, many in the past accrued licenses from different states to commit offenses like identity fraud or to evade legal trouble. It may seem like a tempting way to avoid high taxes and car registration fees in one's own state by claiming residency in another (some are avoiding high car registration and taxes by forming an LLC in Montana). And imagine if someone were able to get around a license suspension from multiple DUIs simply by using a license they're holding from another state.

It's no wonder, then, that states have laws against holding more than one driver's license. And now, with shared databases, states have the means to check with other states before they issue you a driver's license. The federal government has stepped in as well with the REAL ID act, which specifically prevents compliant states from issuing a driver's license to someone who already has one in another state.