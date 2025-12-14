These U.S. States Still Require A Front License Plate

If you pay close attention to cars on U.S. roads, you'll see that some sport license plates on both the front and the rear, while others only wear them at the back. The reasons some states don't require front license plates are cost, metal conservation, aesthetics, environmental impact, and even Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. However, most states still mandate that vehicles display plates on both front and back.

According to a 2025 report by LegalClarity — a legal‑analysis website that tracks U.S. state vehicle laws — 28 states still mandate that most passenger vehicles display both front and rear license plates, including large states such as California, Washington, Virginia, Massachusetts, Texas, New York, and Illinois. The main reasons for having a front license plate come down to identification and law enforcement. Front license plates are also used by automated toll booths and traffic cameras to generate revenue.

There are exceptions to these rules, though. Certain historic cars and cars that weren't manufactured to wear front plates may be exempt. Regardless, if you want to drive your car without the front plate, make sure to check your state's laws, as the police might be lurking around the corner.