Let's Say You Won A Car On The Price Is Right, Here's What Happens Next

"The Price is Right" isn't on our list of the best car shows you can watch, but it's been giving out cars to lucky contestants since the early 1970s. However, winning a new car from the longest-running daytime game show in U.S. television history isn't as simple as it sounds. Winners don't get to drive those cars off the studio floor.

A winner interviewed by Mental Floss said she was ushered into a "winner's room" backstage after winning the car to sign some paperwork and to commit to paying California sales tax on the vehicle. Then you wait, because prizes aren't given out until the show airs, typically months after the live taping. Another winner told New Jersey's Asbury Park Press that about a week before it's on, you get a letter from the show's accounting department telling you how much tax you owe. You send in a certified check for that amount, and then the show contacts a dealer near you to arrange for you to get your prize.

So let's say you won a new car on "The Price is Right," and the car has a fair market value of about $51,000, which is in the ballpark of the average new car cost for 2025. Considering the current 7.25% sales and use tax in California, you'll need to pay $3,698 in sales tax to take he car home. California is nowhere near the three states with the lowest taxes for new cars, so that's that.