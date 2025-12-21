Having A DUI Could Prevent You From Visiting These Foreign Countries

Everybody loves to travel. The seats on airplanes are too small, the food is terrible, the drinks are overpriced, and they'll lose your luggage, but once you arrive at your destination, you're gonna have a great time. I suppose it's better to say that traveling might not be great, but visiting other countries is fantastic! That is, if you're allowed entry. Even American citizens, who generally get to travel to lots of different countries, even without a visa, can be denied entry to certain countries if they have a criminal record.

For this story, we're going to look at countries where you might not be able to get in if you have a DUI conviction on your record. A DUI is given for "driving under the influence" of alcohol or other drugs (but mostly alcohol), and it might have an impact on which countries you can visit. Some countries are strict about their rules, while others are a bit more relaxed. Oftentimes, whether you get to visit depends on the discretion of the immigration agent at the airport, so make sure to be on your best behavior and don't be sassy with them! Here are 10 countries where having a DUI could prevent you from getting to visit.