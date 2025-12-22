9 Luxury And Sports Cars That Don't Require Premium Fuel At The Pump
The perks of choosing a regular gas car are hard to ignore, particularly in today's era of ever-increasing gas prices. Regular is almost a dollar cheaper than premium fuel (per gallon) and is available at every gas station. Unfortunately, not many modern cars run on regular gas. Sure, mid-priced models like the Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic Hybrid will be perfectly happy with low-octane fuel.
But if you want a more luxurious experience, or, God forbid, have some fun, your options are limited. Put simply, expensive cars and regular gas don't go hand in hand. Or do they? See, like with many things in life, the auto industry has some hidden gems that don't require regular gas while giving you the 'je ne sais quoi' economy cars sorely lack. Luxury and performance without the extra cost, if you will.
And in this piece, we'll uncover all the unlikely heroes of today's automotive world. The cars that give you a lot, without acting like a spoiled child at the station. Oh, and buckle up, because some of these cars have serious oomph under the bonnet.
2025 Lexus ES 250 / E350 / 300h
The wild-looking 2026 Lexus ES is just around the corner, utilizing a brand-new platform and hybrid or all-electric powertrains. Until it arrives, you can still buy the current-gen 2025 Lexus ES. It's available with two non-electrified gas engines and one hybrid — each running on regular fuel just fine. We'd argue it looks more elegant and coherent, too.
The entry-level ES 250 employs a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 203 hp, which, obviously, won't set your world on fire. Still, it comes standard with AWD, so it's a good option for those needing wintertime traction. A step above is the ES 300h, with a similar 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, aided by electrons to produce 215 hp. It's not a huge upgrade in terms of performance, but it's more efficient at 44-mpg combined; the regular ES 250 is rated at only 28-mpg combined.
Still, the true luxury-car experience begins with the ES 350. Equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 with 302 hp, the high-end model offers significantly more oomph for overtaking and feels way peppier in general. Unfortunately, all that power is channeled only to the front wheels. You can still be fast with front-wheel drive, but the Lexus ES isn't a particularly engaging vehicle, even with the F Sport trim.
Nobody buys an ES for twisty roads. What buyers expect is a smooth and quiet ride and Lexus delivers. It's one of the most refined vehicles in its price range, with a cabin that feels completely removed from the outside world.
2026 Lincoln Aviator
The Ford Explorer is a fine mid-size crossover SUV for most people, but it lacks the sophistication of its premium rivals. But, Ford will be happy if you purchase the 2026 Lincoln Aviator. It's the same vehicle underneath, albeit with a higher focus on luxury. Predictably, the Aviator feels plusher inside, with excellent material quality and fit-and-finish.
The tech game is on point, with a 12.4-inch instrument cluster and a massive 13.2-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. An interesting addition is the unique chime noises recorded by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra used to alert the driver. A gimmick, sure, but they show great attention to detail. You can enjoy them in Hi-Fi clarity with the Ultima 3D audio system with an astonishing 28 speakers, available only on the most expensive Revel trim.
The Explorer underpinnings mean there is good space inside, but adults will have a hard time in the third row. There is always the Navigator for those looking for a truly functional three-row SUV. Crucially, the Aviator has an excellent 18-cubic-feet cargo area with all seats in place.
There is one regular thing about the Aviator, — the fuel it consumes. Ford's EcoBoost engines don't demand premium gas, and Lincoln's SUV utilizes the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6. It produces 400 hp and propels the Aviator to 60 in brisk 5.6 seconds. You only get those 400 horses with premium fuel. Using regular might not harm the engine, but decrease its power.
2025 Cadillac XT6 V6
Much like its Lincoln rival, the Cadillac XT6 utilizes GM's C1 platform, used on non-luxury SUVs like the Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Acadia. Still, it's shorter than its siblings, both its length and wheelbase, so its third seating row isn't the most spacious out there. The front two rows offer excellent comfort, but then again, the cargo area with all seats in place is small.
This is an ongoing theme with this crossover SUV. The Cadillac XT6 is good, but not a class leader, and this is clear when you step inside. For instance, the dashboard lacks the panache of Escalade's stunning, hi-tech presentation, though it's dressed in nice materials. The ergonomics are so-so, too, and the engine is louder than we'd want in a luxury-oriented model.
Speaking of which, the XT6 doesn't come close to Aviator's 3.0-liter V6 brute. As standard, Caddy's mid-size SUV comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder, good for 235 hp. With 310 hp on tap, the 3.6-liter V6 we tested is a much hotter setup, with a 6.5-second-to-sixty time. Both engines come with a nine-speed automatic and front or all-wheel drive, but only the V6 can run on regular.
So, how is Caddy's XT6 even a luxury crossover SUV? Well, let's say that you are getting what you are paying for in smoothness. The XT6 glides over bumps, providing a true luxury experience. However, despite the softly sprung suspension, the XT6 stays level in the corners, meaning no head toss on twisty roads.
2026 Lexus UX 300h
Lexus' smallest model in the U.S. has gone largely unnoticed by buyers. In 2024, the Japanese brand sold just 8,877. For comparison, 74,488 buyers opted for the larger NX. This is even though the UX received the newest, fifth-gen hybrid powertrain from the Prius for 2025.
With a 2.0-liter, Atkinson-cycle, four-cylinder engine that runs on regular fuel, aided by two motor generators, the hybrid powertrain produces 196 hp. There is also an AWD model with a 40-hp electric motor on the rear axle, but with the same overall power output. The hybrid powertrain won't set any speed records (0-60: 7.9 seconds), but it sips fuel at 43 mpg combined.
Why is nobody buying the UX 300h? Well, it's small and expensive. It starts at $38,250 — money that can get you a well-equipped RAV4 — yet it's significantly tighter inside. The 2026 Lexus NX starts at $46,120, has more space inside and significantly more oomph (275 hp). The UX can accommodate four adults in relative comfort, but its tiny, 17-cubic-feet cargo volume is a clear no-go for American buyers.
Even with all these disadvantages, the UX 300h offers a combination of luxury, compactness, and efficiency. As always, Lexus didn't skimp on high-end features. Not that you should expect anything less from a 'Made in Japan' vehicle, of course. Moreover, all trims have five USB ports and Lexus' Safety System+ 3.0, while two 12.3-inch displays are standard in the higher-end trims.
2026 Cadillac XT5 V6
Cadillac's compact crossover, the XT5, carries much of the same underpinnings as the larger XT6. This includes the 2.0-liter turbo-four and 3.6-liter V6, which produce the same power figures and have the same fuel requirements. Both are paired with a nine-speed automatic and can be had with front or all-wheel drive. Unfortunately, there is no hybrid option, meaning so-so fuel economy figures of 23mpg (2.0 turbo) and 21mpg (3.6 V6) combined.
Is it any good, though? Well, it's certainly long in the tooth. The XT5 enters its eleventh model year and starts to show its age in some areas. Back in 2017, we generally liked the Cadillac XT5. It drove well for its category and had a very practical cabin. There is ample space for passengers inside, too, and the sizeable 30-cubic-feet cargo area can swallow a lot of luggage.
The models the XT5 competes with today are notably better than they were. You notice this upon entering, where you'll be greeted with the same, old-school dashboard as the XT6. The overall layout isn't all that interesting, and the 8.0-inch center touchscreen is small by 2026 standards. Even in 2017, we weren't convinced by the material quality in the lower trim levels.
To make matters worse, Cadillac already sells an improved, second-gen XT5 in China. That model has an Escalade-like interior and exterior styling and should arrive for the 2027 MY in America. However, it still sits on the same C1 platform as the existing XT5.
2026 Lincoln Corsair
Thanks to its Ford underpinnings, the Lincoln Corsair runs on regular 87-octane fuel perfectly fine. This is true for both the 2.0-liter turbo and plug-in hybrid variants. Still, Lincoln recommends using premium fuel to protect the engine and maximize performance. For the 2.0-liter turbo-four, that means getting all those 250 horses, while the PHEV is rated at 266 hp.
Both powertrains are quick, reaching 60 in a bit more than 6 seconds. However, the PHEV is significantly more fuel efficient: 33 mpg combined when using the internal combustion engine and a 27-mile range with the electric motor only. The Corsair Hybrid comes standard with AWD (this is optional on the turbo). Still, the regular powertrain is mated to an eight-speed automatic, while the PHEV is a CVT.
Crucially, the Lincoln Corsair got more luxurious in 2023. One of the biggest upgrades was moving from a small 8.0-inch to a sizeable 13.2-inch infotainment screen, which even has different graphics and animations compared to the Ford version. Meanwhile, the driver gets most of the information via a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.
As for space, the Corsair is solid, but not exceptional. Adult passengers will fit, but won't be that comfortable. The cargo volume is also pretty good, but it differs depending on the model. The turbo has a 28-cubic-feet trunk, while the PHEV has 27-cubic-feet due to the battery.
2026 Mazda CX-90
You must be wondering why a Mazda SUV is on this list. Mazda developed the 'Large Architecture' rear-wheel-drive platform powered by inline-6 engines in an attempt to go upmarket. That's a similar arrangement to what BMW and Mercedes-Benz are doing, and a differentiating factor compared to its old rivals, Toyota and Nissan.
The first vehicle produced on this platform is the CX-90 three-row SUV. And make no mistake, the Mazda CX-90 feels like a bona fide luxury SUV. Inside, it feels more luxurious than past Mazdas. The dashboard looks clean and polished, while most of the materials are also top-notch. It drives well, too, certainly aided by the new platform. Still, it's not the most practical three-row SUV, mainly due to limited third-row space and cargo volume.
The CX-90 is powered by two 3.3-liter turbocharged inline-6 engines or a PHEV variant with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder. The inline-6 variants produce 280 hp and 340 hp, but only the former can run on regular fuel; the more potent version requires premium. Both are mated exclusively to an eight-speed automatic. Meanwhile, the PHEV produces 323 hp and has an electric-only range of 26 miles. Every powertrain comes standard with a rear-biased AWD system.
What's impressive about all powertrains is they can all run on regular fuel. The more powerful turbo engine drops to 319 hp on regular fuel, the same as the PHEV. Interestingly, the less potent turbo variant produces the same 280 hp regardless of the type of gas.
2025 Lincoln Navigator
Want more space than what the CX-90 offers? The Lincoln Navigator is a rolling lounge with luxury amenities that surpass most premium SUVs. Brand-new for 2025, the Navigator is easily the most high-tech vehicle in Lincoln's range right now. Its dashboard houses a massive 48-inch ultrawide screen, which won the Motor Trend Best Tech 2025 award. The publication cited the UX, high-res graphics, and performance as top-notch.
For luxurious ambiance, the infotainment houses a 'Lincoln Rejuvenate' meditation mode that lets you relax after a long shift — waterfall included. Yup, it's a gimmick, but it still shows Lincoln is doing luxury in its own way. The 14 USB ports in the cabin will certainly be more helpful, and the same is true for the four-year BlueCruise hands-free driving subscription.
Crucially, the Navigator is super spacious inside, regardless of where you are sitting. This is especially true for the long wheelbase model, which is truly massive inside. Lincoln also did a great job with the material choice, which further elevates the cabin. Put simply, it looks and feels luxurious from every angle.
As for the engine, Lincoln used the same 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6, good for 440 hp. The Ford-sourced powertrain is powerful enough for the Navigator and comes standard with a 10-speed automatic transmission and AWD. Like every EcoBoost engine, it can also run on regular gas. Because it runs on a body-on-frame platform, the Navigator can also tow up to 8,700 pounds.
2026 Ford Mustang
Four cylinders. Eight cylinders. No matter the engine, you can run the world's most popular muscle car on regular fuel — tire smoke included. Yup, with 315 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque on tap, the base 2.3-liter turbo-four can do burnouts.
With 480 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque, it's significantly more potent, but it's a V8. Still on the fence? It's the only engine available with a six-speed manual. Its deep, angry burble is a perfect match for Mustang's aggressive body. Did we say it costs less than $50k? It's really an easy conclusion — the latest Ford Mustang is the last great V8-powered muscle car. Not buying that? Go find a new Challenger or Camaro with a V8 and get back to us.
Look, the Mustang isn't a perfect sports car. But it never was. Its steering feels lifeless, and artificial and the cabin is cheap in places. The extreme focus on tech (13.5-inch infotainment screen) also takes the focus away from driving, especially because the infotainment software is laggy.
The thing is — these things fade away once you do the actual driving. Listening to the auditory feast from the Coyote V8 engine while changing gears yourself is an experience you won't get elsewhere. The chassis and suspension work in harmony. Then there is the Mustang Dark Horse, which takes things to another level. Here, the Coyote V8 produces 500 hp, while the adaptive dampers and sticky performance tires help you tackle all those horses more easily.