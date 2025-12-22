9 Luxury And Sports Cars That Don't Require Premium Fuel At The Pump

The perks of choosing a regular gas car are hard to ignore, particularly in today's era of ever-increasing gas prices. Regular is almost a dollar cheaper than premium fuel (per gallon) and is available at every gas station. Unfortunately, not many modern cars run on regular gas. Sure, mid-priced models like the Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic Hybrid will be perfectly happy with low-octane fuel.

But if you want a more luxurious experience, or, God forbid, have some fun, your options are limited. Put simply, expensive cars and regular gas don't go hand in hand. Or do they? See, like with many things in life, the auto industry has some hidden gems that don't require regular gas while giving you the 'je ne sais quoi' economy cars sorely lack. Luxury and performance without the extra cost, if you will.

And in this piece, we'll uncover all the unlikely heroes of today's automotive world. The cars that give you a lot, without acting like a spoiled child at the station. Oh, and buckle up, because some of these cars have serious oomph under the bonnet.