Tesla's Latest Product No One Asked For Is A $350 Pickleball Paddle

In an overvalued partnership that could only be topped by Nvidia producing baseball bats for the New York Mets, Tesla announced last Friday that it is launching a limited-edition pickleball paddle in collaboration with Selkirk Sport. The USA Pickleball-approved paddle will retail at the ludicrous price of $350. If you buy this paddle, I hope you reconsider the life choices that brought you to such a stupid purchase. Pickleball shouldn't have multiple professional tours and Tesla shouldn't be valued at over $1.5 trillion.

Selkirk claims that the Tesla Plaid Paddle isn't just a branding exercise, but an engineering collaboration with the electric automaker. Tom Barnes, Selkirk co-owner and Director of Research and Development, said in a release, "Tesla's design group and our R&D team spent more than a year trading data, refining geometry and stress-testing prototypes." All of Tesla's aerodynamic testing resulted in a paddle with an "edgeless" perimeter (rounded edges) and an open-air throat, similar to a tennis racket. Selkirk also noted that the paddle includes its "patent-pending" InfiniGrit Surface to help generate spin during the split second when the two-ply carbon fiber face comes into contact with the plastic ball.

As a cursory glance, it's rare to see any pickleball paddle retail that far north of $300. The price point surpasses even high-end tennis rackets. The Babolat Pure Aero 98, used by men's world number one Carlos Alcaraz, costs $299. Jessica Pegula, women's world number six and my former college classmate, currently uses a Yonex Ezone 98 racket, which retails at $305. While I've only ever played tennis, pickleball seems like a fun recreational game. However, you shouldn't be burning over $300 on a carbon-fiber paddle.