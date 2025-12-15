There's rarely ever a pleasant time when you get pulled over by a police officer. The best-case scenario is that you get let off with a warning after an awkward conversation. The worst-case is why there's also a strong argument to eliminate most traffic stops. Even without a stop, there's always a speed camera lurking and ready to send you a disappointing surprise in the mail. Most times, you're driving away with a hefty ticket.

What's the worst traffic ticket you've ever gotten? Was the fine eye-watering or was the reasoning behind the citation completely baloney? For example, Joshua Tishman got a $60 ticket after retaliating against a driver who cut him off on the Capital Beltway back in 2022. He specifically slammed on his brakes and flashed his high beams. A Maryland State Trooper pulled him over and gave the 24-year-old a ticket for "Failure To Use Multiple-Beam Road Lighting Equipment at Level Required for Safe Driving." Tishman decided to hire a $600-per-hour national security lawyer to fight the ticket. The case was eventually dismissed after the trooper failed to appear. Thankfully for Tishman, the lawyer took $7,500 of work pro bono.