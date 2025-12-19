Don't Worry: When You Lose Your Job In A Tanking Economy, Your Boss Will Still Get His Bentley

The report also included a number of other takeaways, although some are probably more expected than others. For example, it's hard to imagine many readers will be shocked to learn that most of the wealthy people surveyed have a thing for Porsches and Ferraris. However, it is interesting that 80% of those surveyed said they browse car listings online weekly. See? The wealthy are just like us. Well, except they have the money to actually buy the cars they want. Just don't ask who they had to trample in order to get that money.

As you might expect, age is also a strong predictor of buying habits. For example, Gen Z buyers were more willing to cross-shop cars and look outside established luxury brands, while both millennials and Gen Z were more likely to be interested in private sales than their older counterparts. That said, older shoppers apparently aren't as technology-averse as you might expect, with about 75% of all respondents saying they were open to buying their next car online.

Younger buyers were also more likely to say they viewed car buying "as an investment opportunity or as a reward," while older buyers were more interested in new tech and making sure they had the latest model. And while only about 10% of respondents said they owned an EV, overall interest in EVs varied wildly by age. About half of Gen Z buyers are interested in buying an EV, but that figure dropped to about a third among baby boomers, and only about 10% among the Silent Generation. Regardless of age, though, the wealthy all seem to love gaining access to exclusive experiences, whether we're talking about track days or wine tastings.

So, while you struggle to pay your bills and live with the constant threat of layoffs hanging over your head, at least you don't have to worry that your boss won't be able to afford yet another new car. They'll be just fine, and knowing that is far more valuable than any so-called "raise" or "job security" could ever be.