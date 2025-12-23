How Reliable Are Volkswagens? Here's What Consumer Reports Says

The ratings CR provides are based on real owner experiences in the past 12 months. Specifically, CR compiled data on 380,000 vehicles and separated that data into 20 different trouble areas that include the engine, transmission, in-car electronics, body hardware, and EV components. According to CR, the Taos "is less reliable than other cars from the same model year." It isn't all bad ratings for Volkswagen, though.

RepairPal is an independent automotive data company that bases its reliability ratings on millions of real-world repair invoices, historical statistics, and predictive data modeling. Based on their assessments, the Jetta, Golf, and Passat are "above average" in reliability, while the Tiguan and the Golf GTI are "average." To further complicate things, the picture shifts slightly when looking at used cars. In a separate 2025 CR study of used car reliability, Volkswagen is placed 13th out of 26 brands.

That placement isn't a complete game changer, but it's a bit better than VW's rating with new vehicles. In another hit to VW, a dependability study from J.D. Power that tracks reliability ratings for cars up to three years of age, placed Volkswagen at the very bottom of all brands, with an average of 285 problems across 100 vehicles. However, VW Jetta reliability is rated "Great" while the Golf GTI is only "Average." The Taos — one of the least satisfying SUVs you can buy – is also "Average."