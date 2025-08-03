General Motors' OnStar 'Crisis Mode' Facilitated The Rescue Of Multiple Stranded Drivers During Texas Floods

As the never-ending onslaught of unprecedented events continues, the world is facing extreme temperatures and natural disasters at an accelerated rate. Floods have ravaged regions across the country, and one of the scariest places to be in a flash flood is in a car. Parts of Texas and New York were devastated by floods early last month, but in a rare bit of good news, General Motors' OnStar services facilitated the rescue of multiple drivers caught in dangerous situations. OnStar has recently been in hot water for allegedly selling driver data, but its services can still potentially be lifesaving.

OnStar has a program called Crisis Mode that provides free emergency services to anyone in an OnStar-equipped GM vehicle in a region that's experiencing a crisis. GM reports that its OnStar services directly supported a dozen successful rescue operations in the recent floods, and it answered over 4,000 crisis calls in total. In most cases, OnStar advisors directed drivers to safe evacuation routes and avoided dangerous routes, as well as offering free Wi-Fi support to allow owners to contact their loved ones.

Driving through flood waters is extremely risky; according to the National Weather Service, it can take as little as 12 inches of rushing water to sweep a vehicle away. Oftentimes, drivers will attempt to drive through flooded areas, and their car will die at a deep spot trapping them inside or stranding them on top of their vehicle. GM shared two anecdotes about how OnStar facilitated the rescue of two stranded parties — one disabled elderly couple in Texas, and a rideshare driver in New York who had a young couple and their three-month-old baby in the car.