These Cars Were Too Ahead Of Their Time, According To You

There are some cars that move the automotive industry forward, even if they're not appreciated when they were new cars that for all intents and purposes were well ahead of their time. They brought about new design, technology and industry ideas that eventually trickled down to the rest of the market, or in some cases were just copied verbatim by another vehicle further down the road. Cars like those inspired the question I asked you all last week.

I wanted to know what you all thought was the best example of a car that was too ahead of its time for its own good, and you folks really delivered. We had a lot of varied answers that spanned decades of the automotive industry. One automaker stood out above the rest: General Motors. It would seem GM has a real knack for coming up with a great idea years before anyone else, getting scared, killing it and then watching everyone else copy its work. It's happened countless times, and you all noticed this trend, too.

Anyway, that's enough out of me. Why don't you all drop down below and check out some cars that were just too far ahead of their time?