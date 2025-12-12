What Car Was Too Ahead Of Its Time For Its Own Good?

There are some cars that meet the moment — cars that fit in perfectly with the time and place they were introduced, and because of that, go on to be instant sales successes. On the flip side of that coin, there are cars that are introduced well before they should have been and turn out to be flops. However, with some of those cars, we can look back years later and realize that they were just a bit early to the party and actually had a huge amount of influence over the automotive industry as a whole. That idea is what led me to today's question.

I want to know what car you all think was too ahead of its time for its own good. Of course, some cars are forward-thinking, and that can be appreciated when the car is new, but that's not always the case. Some stuff is just too far out ahead of the rest of the industry to actually be appreciated, and that's a crying shame. Still, we can take the time to appreciate those cars and their contributions to the overall industry right now.