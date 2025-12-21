Suzuki Once Spent $110 Million To Develop An Engine Only To Shelve It A Year Later

We have all heard about automotive failures, including the Chevrolet SSR, Chrysler's TC by Maserati, and — more recently — Jaguar's entire rebranding fiasco. While the biggest fumbles of automotive legacies stemmed from grandiose visions, there were rare ones that failed because they were almost perfect. One such story comes from India, as reported by Autocar India, where Maruti Suzuki (as the Suzuki brand is known there) spent five years and 1,000 crore rupees (around $110 million) to develop an engine. This engine was then only used in two of its India-specific models before being discontinued just one year later.

It was a 1.5-liter diesel engine intended to replace the aging 1.3-liter diesel sourced from Fiat — a marvel of engineering with clever technology that eventually turned into a ticking time bomb. It turned into such a nightmare that the Indian carmaker quietly pulled it off the market and completely washed its hands of diesel engines. One of the most prolific and prudent carmakers in India ended up with a brand-new and very expensive engine that could not be used.