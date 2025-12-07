How Reliable Are Rivians? Here's What Consumer Reports Says

The Rivian R1T helped blaze a new trail as the first mass-produced all-electric pickup sold in the U.S., beating Ford, Tesla, and General Motors to the punch when it debuted in 2021. The automaker's deep-pocketed investors include Amazon, while Ford sold most of its shares in 2023. The three-row R1S SUV, which shares its platform with the R1T, launched about a year later. The brand's relative newness creates a good-news-bad-news situation for assessing reliability.

For the time being, Consumer Reports (CR) only has to worry about two models on the street (that's the good news). The cuter and smaller Rivian R2 has yet to reach customers. However, the downside is that CR doesn't have enough data to report on every model year of the R1T and R1S. The result is a hit-or-miss approach — blame it on too few Rivian owners filling out surveys.

Yet, the bad news really sets in when looking at reliability scores for the models and model years with available details. One word mostly sums up the findings: poor. The particulars are covered below. However, the dark clouds get even darker when looking at Rivian's overall dependability according to CR. In its most recent assessment, the organization ranked Rivian dead last among 22 automotive brands for reliability. In fact, it was the only manufacturer to have an average predicted reliability score in the poor range. Even though Cadillac settled in at 21st place, General Motors' luxury division managed to eke out a below-average standing. Let's break down dependability for each of Rivian's current models.