Snow Chains Vs. Snow Socks Vs. Winter Tires: Which Is Best For You?

Traction during winter isn't a new problem. The first snow chain was invented back at the start of the 20th century by a man named Harry D. Weed from New York. Considering the road infrastructure — or lack thereof — during that time, the Weed Chain Tire Grip must have been an amazing option. In fact, tire chains are still great picks in some situations, particularly if you're traveling at high elevations. While specific regulations differ among states, those with mountainous regions like Colorado and California require the use of chains in certain scenarios. For instance, California's Department of Transportation, Caltrans, has three levels dictating chain use, with the highest mandating snow chains and not allowing the use of snow socks.

While chains have been the go-to choice for years, some tests have shown they aren't a top performer in every winter scenario. Where chains really shine is when the road has accumulated several inches of snow, to the point that even winter tires might helplessly spin. The chains, which wrap several times across the width of the tires, can carve into the powder, forcefully pushing through it. They have also proven valuable on ice in some tests, being able to grab into the slick surface and stop vehicles from excessively sliding.

However, compared to alternatives, installation is more time-intensive when fitting chains. A complex web of metal (and straps, in some cases) needs to slide over the wheels. Once in place, you can't drive over 30 mph if you don't want to damage the chains. The ride is less than pleasant, too, with vibration radiating through the cabin.