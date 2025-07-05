When synthetic oils began appearing on the market in the latter part of the 20th century, the companies that produced crude had the expected response: resistance. This included the typical kind of misinformation program now seen with big oil's use of TikTok to influence young people today.

The lingering effects of the push against synthetic oil is a list of commonly cited disadvantages that are distinctly wrong. For instance, folks may say that synthetic oil is more expensive compared to oil sourced from the ground. However, this does not take into account the fact that synthetic oil lasts longer, so you don't have to change it as often, which means you don't have to buy it as often.

Another misleading claim is that synthetic oil can damage seals in your car's fuel system, which isn't true either. Sometimes you'll have a cracked seal somewhere along the line and not notice it, because dirt and grime in the system are essentially filling in the crack. Synthetic oil can help you discover that kind of leak since its added detergents may be enough to clean that gunk out.

There are also people who will tell you to only use synthetic oil in high-priced or high-performance vehicles, or who claim if you switch from regular oil to synthetic you can't switch back. Don't listen to them — the benefits of synthetic oil are definitely real.