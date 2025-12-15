These Are The Strangest Rideshare Vehicles You've Ever Been In
Last week we asked you to share the strangest rideshare car that you have ever been in, and as it turns out, you all have been in some weird Ubers. From sports cars to ultra-luxurious limousines, your strangest rideshare examples were quite varied.
The strangest rideshare car I've had was a hydrogen fuel-cell Hyundai Nexo. I'm no stranger to clamoring into the back seats of hybrids, plug-in hybrids, or even electric vehicles when I call a ride, but it's not every day you get a hydrogen-powered Uber, even in the country's most prominent hydrogen fueling station oasis that is the greater Los Angeles region. Ultimately, my hydrogen-fueled trip ended up being a very normal ride complete with forced small talk, weird smells, and lots of abrupt and unnecessary throttle modulation. I'll stop blabbering and let you get on with reading some of my favorite submissions for the strangest rideshare vehicles you've ever been in.
Sienna with a movie set inside
I don't know if they are still in Portland, but a couple years ago I ordered a van for myself and four friends. Outside it was a perfectly normal looking Toyota Sienna, but once we got inside it was 100% like entering the Shire. The interior looked like Bilbo's Hobbit Hole and music was all Lord of the Rings. It was oddly charming.
Submitted by: Aaron Duran
Mercedes-Benz S600
A mid 2000s Mercedes S600. It was an UberX and his dash looked like a christmas tree. I'm not sure how the running cost vs. income math worked but I suspect it was less than ideal. Still more comfortable than most uberXs though
Submitted by: TBO1
Hyundai Elantra Coupe
a Hyundai Elantra 2-Door Coupe.
I said, "Isn't a two door vehicle a bit impractical for a cab service? I mean, it's almost like you're deliberately choosing the most difficult vehicle on the market to enter comfortably and fit passengers in."
He said, "Well, when you call me, you know I've got a coupe. If you want someone else, you call them."
Guy went out of business the next month.
Submitted by: Eddie Hitti
A dent-free Camry???
I was in a Camry once that had absolutely no dents.
Blew my mind.
Submitted by: dolsh
2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Last summer I ordered a Lyft and was quickly accepted by a guy with a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee. When he showed up, I immediately noticed the poorly installed lift that was sagging in one rear corner, and the no-name off-road tires that were nearly bald, and an "FJB" sticker on the rear sail window. Despite it being 95 degrees, all the windows were also rolled down because the AC didn't work.
Inside, The odometer read 330,000 miles, every light was illuminated in the gauge cluster, and a very obvious 9mm in the cup holder. The seats looked like they were contaminated with stains from every fluid known to mankind and the seatbelt on the passenger side was not capable of being latched.
The owner's driving? A minimum of 20 MPH above the posted speed limit, 30 over in residential neighborhoods. Road lines didn't matter, nor did turn signals (they probably didn't work anyway), and his high beams were on the entire time.
Needless to say, the driver received a 1-star review and was, hopefully, booted from the app.
Submitted by: Trogdor T. Burninator
Jaguar XF
A bandmate who's also a massive gearhead and I were nothing shy of elated when we got the notification that our driver was on the way in a Jag XF... que the arrival of worst example of British luxury either of us had ever laid eyes on. Two aftermarket rims, whilst the remaining factory alloys were curbed to death, dents galore, BAD window tint, suspension clunks out the everywhere, a solid 5 operational cylinders, full christmas-tree spec dash lights, and a steering wheel firmly at the 3:00 position to go straight....ish. Remember friends, every car is a parts car, it just doesn't know it yet.
Submitted by: 242_Flathood
Honda Accord Crosstour
Mine was in an Accord Crosstour, in powder blue. This was in late 2021, and I had mostly forgotten they existed. I was also shocked by how hideous the interior was. I don't know if all Accords of that era looked that bad, but that car design was a mess inside and out.
Submitted by: GrannyShifter
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
Maybach S Class in Crete (Greek Island) in October this year. it was actually just his taxi cab
Submitted by: Fluffy_Black_Dog
BMW i3
BMW i3... was actually surprisingly comfortable and zipped around the city really well.
Submitted by: Bill
Hyundai Equus
It wasn't my ride, but the late 2010's, circa 2018, I think, I saw a Hyundai Equus being used as an Uber vehicle. The license plate read "NODUI4U." Course, with what Uber pays now, I'm sure that 12mpg behemoth is no longer in service as a rideshare (it also likely aged out of eligibility).
Submitted by: DynamicPressence
Weird flex, but okay...
"Odds are you've taken a rideshare ride before"
Nope. Don't own a mobile phone so I have to drive my own car or truck.
Closest thing to a ride-share I've been in is an airport or hotel shuttle bus.
Submitted by: Anonymous Person
Peugeot RCZ
My wife and I were vacationing in Sintra, Portugal (just northwest of Lisbon) a few years ago and requested an Uber to go back to our hotel, and got picked up in a Peugeot RCZ. Of course, my wife rode in the passenger seat while I was crammed into the tiny rear seat (if you can call it that). I had to both hunch forward and tilt my head to the side in order to fit back there.
Submitted by: ZenMaster