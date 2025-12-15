These Are The Strangest Rideshare Vehicles You've Ever Been In

Last week we asked you to share the strangest rideshare car that you have ever been in, and as it turns out, you all have been in some weird Ubers. From sports cars to ultra-luxurious limousines, your strangest rideshare examples were quite varied.

The strangest rideshare car I've had was a hydrogen fuel-cell Hyundai Nexo. I'm no stranger to clamoring into the back seats of hybrids, plug-in hybrids, or even electric vehicles when I call a ride, but it's not every day you get a hydrogen-powered Uber, even in the country's most prominent hydrogen fueling station oasis that is the greater Los Angeles region. Ultimately, my hydrogen-fueled trip ended up being a very normal ride complete with forced small talk, weird smells, and lots of abrupt and unnecessary throttle modulation. I'll stop blabbering and let you get on with reading some of my favorite submissions for the strangest rideshare vehicles you've ever been in.