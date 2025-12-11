What's The Strangest Rideshare Car You've Been In?
Odds are you've taken a rideshare ride before, whether you choose the one with the misused German word, or the one that needlessly swapped an "i" for a "y." I have been taking them for years, and I remember taking them in high school before you had to input your destination into the app and drivers would just tell you "no try another one" if your destination was too far out of the way. Needless to say I've taken hundreds of rideshare rides, and thus sat in a pretty wide array of different rideshare cars, and some are more logical than others.
We've already asked you to share the cars that you love getting as Ubers and Lyfts in the past, so this isn't necessarily about that topic, but it is about the car that made you scratch your head and say, "why would someone do rideshare rides in that car?" If you've ever had that experience when calling an Uber, then let us know in the comments below.
A Hydrogen-fueled Hyundai Nexo
There are plenty of logical cars for folks to use as rideshare vehicles: things like Toyota hybrids, Honda Civics, and Kia Carnivals. Living in LA we even get plenty of EVs, but the one vehicle name that popped up on my phone screen that I never expected to see was a Hyundai Nexo. No shade to the Nexo, either, it's a cool, innovative, and roomy little crossover, I was just surprised to see someone using a hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle being used as an Uber.
California is one of the only places in the world where public access to hydrogen fuel is relatively easy. Of the 52 publicly available hydrogen refueling stations in the United States, 50 of them are in California, so the odds of getting a hydrogen-fueled rideshare car are significantly higher here than anywhere else in the U.S., but still slim.
The ride was great though, no complaints from my end as a rider. It didn't shake me until I felt ill, like Tesla Model Y Ubers do, and it didn't smell as bad or deafen me as bad as most of the 8-year-old Camrys I tend to get, either. But it sure makes for a futuristic sounding sentence: "I used my iPhone to call my hydrogen-powered Uber." Anywho, tell us about the strangest rideshare car you've ever been in!