What's The Strangest Rideshare Car You've Been In?

There are plenty of logical cars for folks to use as rideshare vehicles: things like Toyota hybrids, Honda Civics, and Kia Carnivals. Living in LA we even get plenty of EVs, but the one vehicle name that popped up on my phone screen that I never expected to see was a Hyundai Nexo. No shade to the Nexo, either, it's a cool, innovative, and roomy little crossover, I was just surprised to see someone using a hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle being used as an Uber.

California is one of the only places in the world where public access to hydrogen fuel is relatively easy. Of the 52 publicly available hydrogen refueling stations in the United States, 50 of them are in California, so the odds of getting a hydrogen-fueled rideshare car are significantly higher here than anywhere else in the U.S., but still slim.

The ride was great though, no complaints from my end as a rider. It didn't shake me until I felt ill, like Tesla Model Y Ubers do, and it didn't smell as bad or deafen me as bad as most of the 8-year-old Camrys I tend to get, either. But it sure makes for a futuristic sounding sentence: "I used my iPhone to call my hydrogen-powered Uber." Anywho, tell us about the strangest rideshare car you've ever been in!