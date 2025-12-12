Tom Cruise's Space Movie Reportedly Died Because He Refused To Beg Trump For Permission To Shoot It In Space

Unlike Akio Toyoda, Cruise may have drawn the line at debasing himself by begging for Trump's support, but that wasn't the only obstacle in the way of getting the movie made. Despite reports that Liman is still in great shape, he's also rumored to have failed a physical that was required to determine whether or not he was healthy enough to go into space. Additionally, finding a company to insure a movie shot in literal space reportedly proved to be a challenge for some reason, and that may have doomed the project even if it had received Trump's blessing.

That said, obtaining NASA's support may not have been as unlikely as it probably seems. When the project was first announced back in 2020, Trump-appointed NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted, "NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA's ambitious plans a reality." Being allowed to shoot a movie on the International Space Station would have been objectively rad as hell, but Bridenstine, who now sits on the board of a company called Voyager Space Holdings, has since deleted the tweet, and "space insiders tell Page Six there have never been any further discussions inside the space agency about the film."

So sadly, the Tom Cruise space movie shot on the ISS isn't happening. It's probably for the best, especially when you think about how much money it would have cost to shoot in space, but I'm also not going to pretend I'm not a little sad we'll never see it. After all, if anyone could make a movie in space profitable, it's probably Tom Cruise. But we are still getting a "Days of Thunder" sequel, so at least there's that.