Tom Cruise Returning For 'Days Of Thunder' Sequel, Bruckheimer Says
At some point, movie studios decided we don't actually need new movies anymore, so instead, we're going to get nothing but sequels and live-action remakes, and we're going to like it. So it's a little depressing that Hollywood looked at the attention Brad Pitt's new F1 movie is getting and decided to confirm the long-rumored sequel to "Days of Thunder," the 1990 NASCAR classic that starred Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Robert Duvall and Cary Elwes. Do we need a sequel? Not one bit. Still, Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed it's happening at the "F1" premiere in an interview with ET, and apparently, Tom Cruise is already on board.
Granted, Bruckheimer didn't literally say, "'Days of Thunder' is 100% getting a sequel, for sure, and Tom Cruise will be the star," but unless the whole project falls apart — a real possibility these days — his casual, "The next one, you mean?" response to a question about working with Cruise on "Days of Thunder" sure makes it sound like the sequel is already more than just an idea.
Exactly where the movie is in the development process isn't entirely clear, but it still seems like it's pretty close to a done deal based on Bruckheimer then telling ET, "There's always new technologies — new ways to do things, to see things. And Tom is such a great individual to come up with phenomenal ideas. So, we'll have something really exciting for an audience, once we pull it together."
Days of Thunder 2
Something tells me Kidman probably won't be back to shoot the sequel to the movie that introduced her to her ex-husband, but you never know. At the same time, having Cruise on board is probably the only way "Days of Thunder 2" could ever possibly work, and if Cruise is in, you can at least trust the driving will be awesome. The man seems to have a death wish, as we've seen in, wait, how many "Mission: Impossible" movies are there now? Eight? Dang.
Anyway, the man is obsessed with performing ridiculous stunts, and there's no reason to expect that to change just because they're making a NASCAR movie. What that will look like, though, is still a big question. Actual on-screen crashes done at relatively high speeds are basically guaranteed, but Cruise also loves motorcycles, so maybe they'll find a way to work in some sweet dirt bike jumps. Maybe Cruise will even actually set himself on fire. You never know.
Would it be great if we got a new, original NASCAR movie instead of a sequel to one that was originally released 35 years ago? Absolutely. But if that isn't an option, at least Tom Cruise will be part of it. That's the only way this movie will ever work, and you just know he's going to make sure it's rad as hell.