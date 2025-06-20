Tom Cruise Returning For 'Days Of Thunder' Sequel, Bruckheimer Says

At some point, movie studios decided we don't actually need new movies anymore, so instead, we're going to get nothing but sequels and live-action remakes, and we're going to like it. So it's a little depressing that Hollywood looked at the attention Brad Pitt's new F1 movie is getting and decided to confirm the long-rumored sequel to "Days of Thunder," the 1990 NASCAR classic that starred Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Robert Duvall and Cary Elwes. Do we need a sequel? Not one bit. Still, Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed it's happening at the "F1" premiere in an interview with ET, and apparently, Tom Cruise is already on board.

Granted, Bruckheimer didn't literally say, "'Days of Thunder' is 100% getting a sequel, for sure, and Tom Cruise will be the star," but unless the whole project falls apart — a real possibility these days — his casual, "The next one, you mean?" response to a question about working with Cruise on "Days of Thunder" sure makes it sound like the sequel is already more than just an idea.

Exactly where the movie is in the development process isn't entirely clear, but it still seems like it's pretty close to a done deal based on Bruckheimer then telling ET, "There's always new technologies — new ways to do things, to see things. And Tom is such a great individual to come up with phenomenal ideas. So, we'll have something really exciting for an audience, once we pull it together."