This 1909 Car Helped Customers Save Money With One Slight Catch

There are a lot of reasons Americans are sitting on $1.7 trillion in vehicle debt and a $1,000-per-month car loan is the new norm. However, historically speaking you may want to blame Charles H. Metz. After all, he's credited with the idea of the automotive installment plan that lets consumers buy a car with monthly payments. It was a huge deal because, at the time — 1909 — folks usually had to pay for cars with cash when they took delivery.

Needless to say, that was no simple task for the typical would-be car owner. The Model T had been introduced in 1908 as an inexpensive way to get folks on the road, but it still cost about $850 (around $30,000 in today's money). Sure, this was much cheaper than other cars of the time, which could set you back $2,000 to $3,000, yet the Model T still represented approximately five years of saving for the average family. Metz, on the other hand, had developed what he said was a $600 car that you could buy for just $350. Even better, you could pay over time in 14 installments of only $25 each.

Of course, the headline notes, there was a bit of a catch: Each $25 payment was for a box of parts (tools and instructions included), and you had to put the car together yourself. It would be another 10 years before GM brought automotive financing to the big time with the launch of the General Motors Acceptance Corporation.