Small-Town Christmas Parade Throws Shade At America's Deadliest Train And Wins Awards

It's safe to say that people aren't happy that Brightline trains have struck and killed over 190 people since 2017. Attendants at a small-town Christmas parade in South Florida were shocked to see a float making fun of the startup intercity railroad. The signage draped alongside the float read, "Grandma got run over by a Brightline." And yes, the train-themed float did win a pair of awards at the VNA Stuart Christmas Parade: the Judges Choice Award and the Large Float Classic Christmas Award.

The light-covered locomotive might be the float's focus. There are plenty of other elements that only add to the hilarity. Behind the train, two people were sitting on lawn chairs behind railroad crossing barriers. At the front of the float, people were holding signs reading "trains may exceed 80 mph." Despite the praise from judges, WPEC reported that some people found the float to be offensive because of the train's fatal incidents. The float was created by the Philip DeBerard Family Foundation, a community non-profit honoring the memory of a local personal injury attorney. His son Philip DeBerard IV said in a release:

"We wanted to create something fun, memorable, and unmistakably Florida. The response has been overwhelming. Seeing our float make people laugh while also raising awareness around train safety has been incredibly rewarding."

While the Brightline-ribbed float did face off against bland Santa's sleighs and rolling Nativity scenes, there were a few stiff contenders. There was a Chick-fil-A-sponsored float featuring a massive inflatable cow with foam-spraying udders. A ReMax-backed float leaned into a hot air balloon theme based on the company's logo and starred a big burner that lit up the night more than any string of lights could.