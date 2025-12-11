Defense Bill Proposes What If Army Didn't Have To Learn Anything From Fatal DC Crash

It's an absurd time to ask for fewer safety precautions and less oversight in aviation safety. In an extremely rare moment, the National Transportation Safety Board on Wednesday railed against a section of the proposed National Defense Authorization Act, which would give the military "unfettered access" to Washington, D.C.'s airspace. Lest we forget, a U.S. Army helicopter collided with an American Airlines regional jet over the Potomac River in January. The mid-air collision killed 67 people, the country's deadliest air disaster since November 2001.

The 3,000-page NDAA will authorize the Department of Defense's astronomical $900 billion budget for next year. However, a section of the bill would allow any military department secretary or flag officer to permit helicopter training flights through D.C. airspace with modern aircraft-tracking devices disabled. According to the Hill, the bill passed in the House on Wednesday and set to be voted on in the Senate ahead of a year-end deadline. In response, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said during a press conference: