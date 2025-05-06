After 2 Aborted Jet Landings In DC, Army Pauses Helicopter Training Flights Around Pentagon

The ongoing conversation over aviation safety reached a boiling point in January after the fatal mid-air collision over the Potomac River in Washington, D.C., but it seems like some things haven't changed. The U.S. Army's 12th Aviation Battalion is once again pausing its helicopter training flights around the Pentagon, after two commercial planes aborted landing last Thursday at Reagan National Airport because of a nearby Black Hawk helicopter. The Federal Aviation Administration permanently banned non-essential helicopter operations around the airport after the crash. However, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy claims that the Army is ignoring the safety rules in place.

The FAA stated that airport air traffic control told a Delta Air Lines Airbus A319 and a Republic Airways Embraer 170 to go around on Thursday afternoon. The instruction was given in response to an Army helicopter that was ordered to go around by air traffic control at the Pentagon. The military unit has only recently resumed flights around the Pentagon. Federal authorities are not investigating the incident. According to Reuters, Senator Ted Cruz said: