The Strangest Wheels You've Ever Seen Are Up For Auction On Bring A Trailer

These wheels are called Kyusha Shoes in Japan, which effectively translates to "old car shoes." They are traditionally very small, and made on the aftermarket for classic Japanese cars. These particular wheels were produced by Yamaco Industries under guidance from French designer Andre Courrèges, who wanted to express the bright mood of the Mediterranean.

They are a part of a larger collection that includes more traditional-looking wheels, but the ACB design like the ACB-P (the P stands for pink, since the letters are pink and blue) wheels in this auction are said to be the most well-known and common of the collection, but they're still very rare. This design was also sold as ACB-R with the letters painted red and blue, and the fabled ACB-G with all gray lettering.

These wheels aren't in perfect condition; there looks to be some surface rust and corrosion on the inside of some of the wheels, but not enough to really be concerning, and there's no mention of the color-matched lug bolts, so they may not be included. The gallery includes an original advertisement for these wheels, shown on a white Honda City Turbo, which is one of the few cars that will be compatible with such diminutive wheels. If you ask me, they're simply magnifique.