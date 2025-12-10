At $7,600, Is This 1995 Mercedes E 300D A Rock Solid Deal?

While it's touted in its ad as "not a perfect car, but solid and fun to drive," the presence of a rare five-speed stick might make today's Nice Price or No Dice Mercedes a keeper. We'll have to see just how much cash you'd be willing to part with to do so.

According to Ree Drummond, the Pioneer Woman, the holiday tradition of the ugly but festive sweater can trace its roots back to the 1850s and the British military captain James Thomas Brudenell, the 7th Earl of Cardigan. A century later, Jingle Bell knits began trending in popularity, setting the stage. Things really exploded in the past decade or so with the advent of(see what I did there?) of ugly sweater contests at office parties and the rise of people seeking their 15 minutes of fame via social media.

Now, loathe be it for me to suggest that VW's multicolored Harlequin models are the automotive equivalent of the ugly holiday sweater. I think that connection speaks for itself. At $10,000, the kitsch of the 1996 VW Polo Harlequin that challenged our aesthetic sensibilities yesterday came across as less mirthful and more of a money suck. The Scrooges among us all deemed that price to be too excessive, sending the Harlequin packing in a massive 80% 'No Dice' loss.