At $7,600, Is This 1995 Mercedes E 300D A Rock Solid Deal?
While it's touted in its ad as "not a perfect car, but solid and fun to drive," the presence of a rare five-speed stick might make today's Nice Price or No Dice Mercedes a keeper. We'll have to see just how much cash you'd be willing to part with to do so.
According to Ree Drummond, the Pioneer Woman, the holiday tradition of the ugly but festive sweater can trace its roots back to the 1850s and the British military captain James Thomas Brudenell, the 7th Earl of Cardigan. A century later, Jingle Bell knits began trending in popularity, setting the stage. Things really exploded in the past decade or so with the advent of(see what I did there?) of ugly sweater contests at office parties and the rise of people seeking their 15 minutes of fame via social media.
Now, loathe be it for me to suggest that VW's multicolored Harlequin models are the automotive equivalent of the ugly holiday sweater. I think that connection speaks for itself. At $10,000, the kitsch of the 1996 VW Polo Harlequin that challenged our aesthetic sensibilities yesterday came across as less mirthful and more of a money suck. The Scrooges among us all deemed that price to be too excessive, sending the Harlequin packing in a massive 80% 'No Dice' loss.
Executive decision
To be fair to both Volkswagen and yesterday's Harlequin, the model did represent a sense of blithe merriment infrequently associated with any automaker. Good on VW for giving such whimsy to the world. It's safe to say that Volkswagen's Stuttgart neighbors, Daimler-Benz, would never extend such an effort. Staid and stoic, Mercedes models have long been the automotive equivalent of Star Trek's Mister Spock. By the way, does Spock have a first name, or does he just sign his checks, "Mister Spock?"
As evidence of Mercedes' seriousness, consider the naming convention for today's 1995 Mercedes-Benz E 300D. It's as coldly logical as one could imagine, with the E denoting the model's size class (Executive), the 300 indicating the engine's 3.0-liter displacement, and the D specifying that engine's penchant for diesel fuel. It just doesn't get any simpler. That simple nomenclature also ignores one of this W124's more notable features: an extremely rare five-speed manual transmission behind the smoker straight-six.
Stick it to me
According to the ad, that stick shift was a special order when this Benz was new, and the shift lever's somewhat institutional rubber-knobbed appearance and lack of any trim around the boot suggest little thought went into its presentation. Regardless, the manual should help make the most of the naturally aspirated OM606's 134 horsepower and 155 pound-feet of torque.
Despite the somewhat plebeian output, this is a relatively modern engine, with four-valve-per-cylinder DOHC head made of aluminum bolted to a cast-iron block. Its presence under the hood is denoted by the simple script DIESEL badge on the trunk lid and a five-strake air intake on the right-side front fender.
The seller says that both the engine and the transmission "work fine," and that the car "starts and drives with no issue." They also highlight the recent replacement of the brake rotors, but note that the tires are nearing the end of their useful life. Another consideration is the W124's single windshield wiper, which articulates on a cam to reach the corners in an impressive fashion. That should be worth the price of admission alone.
Bumps and bruises
The ad goes further in tempering enthusiasm over the car by positioning it as a project, noting that it is "not perfect," suffering from what they say is "normal wear and tear for its age." That's fair, but the bodywork does exhibit some glaring, albeit inconsequential dents and scrapes. The damage appears to be concentrated on the rear right corner, with several dents in the trunk lid and nearby fender corner, and a long scrape in that fender just below the fuel filler door. That's disappointing, but again, it won't affect how the car runs and drives.
The cabin is in much better shape, with the MBTex upholstery holding up in Herculean fashion. There is some significant wear on the center armrest, and the wood on the console ahead of it is dulled and a bit crazed, but other than that, there should be no complaints here. An aftermarket stereo sort of ruins the whole factory vibe, but how hard would that be to rectify?
Mercedes money
For this generation of Mercedes, the car's reported 1180,891 miles seems modest, while a clean title clears the final hurdle for this car's consideration. The seller makes a very specific promotion of its $7,600 price by closing the ad with the call to action, "If you're looking for a classic W124 with a rare manual transmission — this is it."
Very few of us likely have been looking for just such a car, but now that we have found it, let's decide if it's worth that $7,600 asking price as it sits. What's your take on this manual-equipped W124 diesel at that asking? Does that feel fair given the specs and description? Or are the dents making you think about "hammering out" a better deal?
You decide!
Nice Price or No Dice:
