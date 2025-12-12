Before You Store Your RV For Winter, Do This To Protect Your Battery

As RVs get put away for the winter season, one part faces more malfunctions than almost anything else: the battery. Owners often find themselves with an RV that won't recharge because the battery suffered damage, due to long periods of inactivity, cold temperatures, and gradual self-discharge. How you prep the vehicle before storing it can make all the difference.

There are primarily two types of batteries found in RVs: lead-acid and lithium iron phosphate. The process of properly storing an RV with lead-acid batteries starts with a quick inspection. If you notice corrosion on the terminals or acid residue in the battery box, neutralize with baking soda and a battery-safe cleaner. Then, clean it off thoroughly.

You should also check that the level of electrolyte inside the battery is about half an inch above the plates. Anything lower than that exposes the plates to air and permanently reduces the battery's capacity. If the level of electrolyte is low, add enough distilled water to cover the plates. Then, fully charge the battery. Many RV owners move the battery indoors for winter and connect it to a fully automatic maintainer, which prevents it from self-discharging and avoids exposing the battery to the overcharging risks of an old-style trickle charger.

Preparation for lithium batteries is a lot easier: Simply charge them to the range suggested by the manufacturer, disconnect them completely from the RV, and leave them like that. Without any parasitic loads eating away the battery's charge, they lose only 1% to 2% charge per month on their own.