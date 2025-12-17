Do Golf Carts Need Wheel Alignments?

Most people treat golf carts like oversized toys, but their wheels follow the same steering and alignment rules as your daily driver. If the alignment is off, the cart won't track straight, and it can compromise your safety. You don't want a golf cart crash or a rollover, do you?

Golf cart wheel alignment refers to how the wheels sit parallel to each other and perpendicular to the ground. The two big parameters are camber, which is just the tilt of the wheels when viewed from the front, and toe, the inward or outward angle when viewed from above. It is an often underappreciated but vital golf cart maintenance procedure. Whether it's a gas or electric golf cart, don't skip out on wheel alignment. Just like cars, alignment specs depend entirely on the cart's make, model, suspension design, and whether it has aftermarket parts. A lifted and a stock golf cart will most likely have different alignment settings.

On the other hand, be aware of signs of misalignment that show up. Signs of poor wheel alignment can include uneven tire wear, drifting to one side, or a cart that runs uncomfortably and bumpy like it's in a crazy ATV off-road race. In some instances, rubbing wheels during tight turns may be also an indicator of misalignment. Also, if you installed a lift kit for some all-terrain action, it could mess up your golf cart's alignment, and you may need to check it more frequently.