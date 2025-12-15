What's The Difference Between Ford's Megazilla And Godzilla V8 Engines?

Torque, which describes twisting force, is crucial in terms of producing heavy-duty trucks capable of towing significant amounts of weight. While diesel engines like Ford's 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 remain on top for pulling muscle with 1,200 pound-feet of torque, it may not be the best choice for everyone. Instead, some might opt for the more robust gasoline option from the automaker, the 7.3L naturally aspirated V8, nicknamed "Godzilla," which has some big differences from the Power Stroke. The Godzilla launched in 2020 and continues to provide ample performance for its type, currently offering 430 horsepower and 485 pound-feet of torque in the 2026 Super Duty.

In 2022, Ford unveiled the "Megazilla," which it would release the following year. As impressive as the Godzilla is, the Megazilla essentially dials everything up, significantly boosting output to 615 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque, for those who need something even more monstrous under the hood. In 2025, the racing division of the automaker announced a Megazilla 2.0 update, potentially boosting horsepower to over 1,000 with the help of a Whipple supercharger.

As big as these engines are, do you remember when Dodge and Ford offered V10-powered pickup trucks? Fortunately, while they're shy two cylinders, Ford's newer engines still manage to easily outclass those older V10s through improved technology and efficiency. But beyond a supercharger, horsepower, and torque figures, what sets Ford's largest gasoline engines apart?