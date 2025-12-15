4 Car Products You Probably Didn't Know You Could Buy At Costco

Maybe you've been doing the math, and now you're not sure that the savings you get from buying tater tots in bulk pays for your Costco membership. But we say if you're not saving enough at Costco to justify your membership, you need to broaden your horizons and look at all that Costco has to offer. We're not trying to advertise the place, but Costco offers just about every kind of merchandise under the Sun. Sure, you can get your giant bag of popcorn, but the store has everything from laptops and garden hoses to those comfortable mattresses with the memory foam. Heck, you can even buy a car from Costco.

But we're not here to talk about any of that. No, we'd like to direct your attention to the automotive section. There, you'll find products you didn't even know Costco sells. For example, did you know that you can get a wall charger for your electric vehicle at Costco? Well, you can, along with portable jump starters, dash cams, and even custom wheels for your vehicle. And, of course, there are tires. You already knew that Costco sells tires, but you may be surprised at how easy it is to buy the right ones and to get them installed.

Of course, you may be thinking that you already get your steps in for the week whenever you go to Costco, and you're not eager to walk any more looking for other products. Fortunately, Costco has a website like every other major retailer, and there are even more products on the site than you can find in the store, as some products are only available online.