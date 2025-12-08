Lotus Is Dropping A Gas Motor In The Eletre, But Don't Get Too Excited

The Lotus Eletre is a curious vehicle. On the face of it, the big electric crossover is the antithesis of everything Lotus has stood for since it was founded in 1952, but in a world where customers demand SUVs and emissions regulations were tightening, it sort of made sense. Well, it hasn't really worked out. Things have been made very complicated by the fact that it barely ever sold in the U.S., thanks to heavy tariffs put on Chinese-made vehicles. If I had to guess, there are probably fewer than a dozen customer Eletres in the U.S. right now, but none of that matters anymore, because Lotus finally gave it what everyone wanted: a gas engine.

Don't get yourself too excited just yet. Lotus isn't dropping some high-powered, high-octane motor under the hood of its big SUV in an effort to get it to sell better stateside. Just the opposite, in fact. The Chinese-British automaker is sticking a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four, some amount of electric motors and a 70 kWh battery, borrowed from its Geely stablemate, the Zeekr 9X, into the Eletre — making it the company's first plug-in hybrid, according to Autocar. I know that all sounds a bit, well, lame, but if a report from AutoEvolution is to be believed, then this thing is going to pack a serious punch. While there's no official horsepower number for the PHEV Eletre, it's reported that the system will pump out 952 horsepower, which is actually more than the 905 produced by the most powerful electric variant.

Oh, it also has a fun new name, apparently: Eletre For-Me. I'm not so sure about that one, guys.