Lotus Wants To Get Back Into Building Other Companies' Cars

In the grand scheme of car companies, Lotus isn't doing particularly well right now. Sure, a Lotus now one of the official rides of the King of England, but the company only delivered 5,272 non-royal vehicles from its British factory in 2024–still well under what its production facility in Hethel, England can produce. So Matt Windle, Lotus' newly minted European boss, wants to broaden production at its factory to include products from other parts of the Geely automotive empire.

Lotus could really use the cash that more production at its facility would render. He's also playing a big part in Lotus Cars' merger with the Chinese-based company Lotus Technology which is responsible for the Eletre and Emeya electric vehicles. In an interview with Autocar, Windle said the move would be "better for the business."

"It gives us a solid link between manufacturing and commercial on sports cars but allows me to work wider across the business as well," Windle told the British magazine.